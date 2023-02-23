BJP to rope in youth, organise ‘Modi Brigade’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership has charted a detailed initiative to reach out to state’s youth who form a decisive force in elections. The decision came after various surveys conducted by different agencies for the last few months showed a 32- 36 percent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state, and many have accepted him as their leader. These surveys were part of the BJP national leadership’s initiatives to know the grassroots-level resonances.

The pre-poll surveys were conducted in Kerala and other states as part of the preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

“The surveys showed that the youths are decisive in the election as each year new franchises are added to the existing voters’ list,” a national executive committee member told TNIE. “A majority of them are non-political and careerists too. BJP wanted to connect with them,” he said. Many of the youth entrepreneurs had started their ventures using Central government schemes like ‘Stand up India’, ‘Start-up India’ and also relied on Mudra loans.

To reach out to them, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), an offshoot of the BJP, has charted out a statewide programme. Under the guidance of the BJP, the Yuva Morcha will organise various programmes to consolidate young voters. The Morcha has been asked to find out the non-political young entrepreneurs and youth icons in the state and make them the brand ambassadors of the Central government’s development agenda.

The BJYM will meet these entrepreneurs who were in one way or the other connected with Centrally sponsored schemes and will make them the brand ambassadors of Modi government’s development. And the youth organisation has decided to hold an event with the participation of one lakh youths connected with different fields. ‘The Modi Brigade’ event will be organised in April in Ernakulam.

The party state leadership is also looking for the possible participation of the PM in the event. The BJYM and other offshoot organisations have been also asked to project the way in which the Central government selects Padma awardees. The leadership is of the view that by selecting people from the fringe communities, the party could spread the message clearly to the future generation and other sections.

