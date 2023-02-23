Home States Kerala

Chandy’s condition improves

The 79-year-old leader has completed one cycle of immunotherapy.

Published: 23rd February 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The condition of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, has improved.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, the veteran leader’s lung infection has been cured.

The 79-year-old leader has completed one cycle of immunotherapy. The medical bulletin further states that the doctors are actively preparing him to receive the second round of immunotherapy, which has been planned for the first week of March, based on his fitness.

“A robust onco-rehabilitative programme including onco nutrition, physiotherapy, speech and swallow lab is aiding his recovery. He is able to resume his minimal day-to-day activities independently. At this juncture, we are optimistic he will be one of those with a good response to immunotherapy. There are no current plans for change in the course of his therapy,” says the medical bulletin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Chandy’s health
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp