Chandy’s condition improves

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The condition of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, has improved.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, the veteran leader’s lung infection has been cured.

The 79-year-old leader has completed one cycle of immunotherapy. The medical bulletin further states that the doctors are actively preparing him to receive the second round of immunotherapy, which has been planned for the first week of March, based on his fitness.

“A robust onco-rehabilitative programme including onco nutrition, physiotherapy, speech and swallow lab is aiding his recovery. He is able to resume his minimal day-to-day activities independently. At this juncture, we are optimistic he will be one of those with a good response to immunotherapy. There are no current plans for change in the course of his therapy,” says the medical bulletin.

