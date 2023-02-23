General secretary Abdul Hakkeem Faizi, aides resign from CIC

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Raising the tussle between the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema and the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC) to another level, the latter’s general secretary Abdul Hakkeem Faizi, general secretary of CIC and 117 others have handed over their resignation to Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Announcing the resignation in Malappuram on Wednesday, Hakkeem Faizi said a caretaker system will be in place till a further decision is taken considering the future of hundreds of students who are pursuing courses under the CIC.

Those who resigned from the CIC are working at different levels of the system. Hakeem Faizi said there was immense pressure on Sadiq Ali Thangal to seek his resignation from the CIC. Asked as to who was exerting pressure on Thangal, he said there are some individuals but didn’t want to name them. To a question on the role of the IUML in the episode, the Muslim League as a whole is not a party in the development.

“P K Kunhalikutty and Abid Hussein Thangal were part of the deliberations,” he said. Faizi said a final decision on the resignation should be taken by the general body of the CIC. “I don’t think Sadiq Ali Thangal would completely overlook the sentiments of the general body. He is an intelligent leader who is at the helm of a political party. He knows very well how to sort out the issue,” he said.

Asked about the developments at the public function at Nadapuram on Monday, Faizi said he never agreed to stay away from the programme. Meanwhile, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi said that Hakkeem Faizi had misled Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal which led to his presence at the function at Nadapuram on Monday.

Speaking after the joint secretariat meeting of the SYS and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSS F) here on Wednesday, Hameed Faizi said the SYS had not asked Thangal not to attend the function. “Thangal had told that the land for the construction of the college building at Nadapuram was donated by the mother of one of the IUML workers and therefore it was an emotional issue.

The people wanted Thangal to inaugurate the college,” Hameed Faizi said. He added that Thangal was under the impression that Faizi will not be present at the event. When Thangal found him on the stage, he didn’t want to drive him away as it would not courteous to do it, Faizi said. He added that media reports that the SYS and SKSSF meeting was meant to express displeasure over Thangal sharing stage with Hakkeem Faizi were incorrect.

