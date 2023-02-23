Kerala HC raps government for not including steps on sexual abuse prevention in curriculum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court directed the Director General of Education (DGE) and Additional Director of Education (ADE) to appear online before the court on February 27 to explain the action taken on steps to prevent sexual abuse as a mandatory part of the curriculum.

The Kerala HC came down heavily on the chairman and convenor respectively of the committee formed for not taking effective steps in this regard.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas noted that though a committee comprising eight members under the chairmanship of DGE has constituted on December 9, 2022, nothing happened.

The court asked the government officers to explain the details of the committee meetings and the measures taken by them in those meetings.

Advocate Parvathy Menon, counsel for KELSA, submitted that the committee appointed has not even met once so far, nor has Advocate J. Sandhya, who is one of the members of the committee, been intimated officially about her inclusion in the committee or even been communicated about any meeting.

"This is pathetic, What has the committee done so far?" the court said, in an oral observation.

The court observed that if the submission is correct, it is an "unpardonable state of affairs", practically amounting to defiling the orders of this court and even misleading the court by stating in the report dated February 17, 2023, that “the committee has suggested measures."

The court issued the order when the matter regarding the creation of a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse to be made as part of the school curriculum came up for hearing.

Meanwhile, the court appreciated the CBSE for the positive response. The application filed by the CBSE pointed out that the committee of experts formed to deliberate on the issues pertaining to creating a prevention-oriented program on sexual abuse in schools has submitted a draft report and the same is pending consideration for finalisation.

A period of three weeks was sought by the CBSE to finalise the report. The court expressed its satisfaction having regard to the steps taken by the CBSE to date and the court granted three weeks' time.

