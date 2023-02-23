Home States Kerala

Life Mission scam: ED summons Kerala CM's additional private secretary Raveendran

The case pertains to money laundering behind the Life Mission Wadakkanchery housing project which was funded by UAE Red Cresent for the flood victims in 2019.

Published: 23rd February 2023 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Additional Private Secretary C M Raveendran to appear for interrogation in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission housing scam on Monday, days after it arrested M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of the CM in the case.

Raveendran was asked to appear before the national agency at its office in Kochi.

The case pertains to money laundering behind the Life Mission Wadakkanchery housing project which was funded by UAE Red Cresent for the flood victims in 2019.

The allegation is that a major portion of the fund was diverted as commission which ended up with former UAE Consulate General and employees, Sivasankar and the accused persons in the 2020 Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. Sivasankar was recently arrested by ED and he is in the custody of the agency till Friday.

ED sources said that Raveendran was aware of the project and his role in the allotment of the land and selection of a construction agency Unitac Builders for the implementation of the project is being probed.

From the WhatsApp chats recovered as part of the probe, it was confirmed that Sivasankar had informed Raveendran about the project. Similarly, instructions were passed to the civic body in Wadakkanchery to clear various issues linked with the project.

ALSO READ | Life Mission scam: ED gets custody of Kerala CM's ex-secretary Sivasankar for four more days

ED also collected WhatsApp chats and emails of the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh leading to suspicion of Raveendran's involvement in the housing project.

Raveendran was grilled by ED for long hours in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case in December 2020. Then ED had to issue notices four times asking him to appear for the interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission scam C M Raveendran Kerala housing scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp