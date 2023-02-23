Three Yuva Morcha activists held for waving black flag at Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Yuva Morcha activists were arrested by the Museum police for waving black flags at the chief minister’s convoy at Althara on Wednesday. The arrested are Aji, of Veeranakavu, Vipin, of Kalliyoor, and Supradharan, of Parassala.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm when the chief minister and his convoy were proceeding to Sri Mulam Club from the Cliff House to attend a programme. When the convoy reaches Althara near the Althara temple, three activists rushed towards the convoy and waved the flags. However, the police who were stationed at the spot overpowered them and took them into custody.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Yuva Morcha activists were arrested by the Museum police for waving black flags at the chief minister’s convoy at Althara on Wednesday. The arrested are Aji, of Veeranakavu, Vipin, of Kalliyoor, and Supradharan, of Parassala. According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm when the chief minister and his convoy were proceeding to Sri Mulam Club from the Cliff House to attend a programme. When the convoy reaches Althara near the Althara temple, three activists rushed towards the convoy and waved the flags. However, the police who were stationed at the spot overpowered them and took them into custody.