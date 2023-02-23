Widespread misuse of Kerala CM’s relief fund unearthed in vigilance raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A statewide probe by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has found widespread misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in providing medical assistance based on fabricated certificates. The investigation was based on complaints that a section of officers in various collectorates misused their position to approve applications submitted through agents. The role of doctors in providing medical certificates, mandated as proof for the financial aid, is also being probed. The documents seized have been sent for detailed analysis.

A single applicant was found to have received aid three times from Kottayam and Idukki collectorates. He received Rs 5,000 for a heart disease from Kottayam in 2017 and two years later he received Rs 10,000 from Idukki for the same ailment. The same person received Rs 10,000 for cancer treatment from Idukki in 2020.

“In all three instances the medical certificates were issued by an orthopedic of Kanjirapally government hospital. The applications were made out in the name of George. But he was not aware of any such application when we contacted him,” a VACB officer said.

At Anchuthengu grama panchayat, in Thiruvananthapuram, the officer found 16 applications with the phone number of agents rather than applicants. All the applications were processed and aid was issued. It was, however, found that an applicant with liver disease submitted a certificate for heart disease.

The probe found a doctor to have issued 1,500 medical certificates at Punalur taluk and an orthopedic doctor to have supplied certificates to 13 of the 20 applications in Kollam. “One doctor issued certificates for 11 of the 14 applications in Karunagapally. The same doctor issued medical certificates to four members of a family on two occasions,” an officer said. It also found that funds were issued even in cases where applicants did not sign documents or submit copies of identity certificates, as mandated.

An inspection in Idukki found applications corrected multiple times, with changes to the name and disease of applicants. Here too agents were found to have used their contact numbers in the applications.

In Ernakulam, two well-off non-resident Indians (NRIs) were found to have received Rs 3,00,000 and `45,000 as aid. Officials in Malappuram granted aid even when applications did not mention treatment cost. There, non-specialist doctors were found to have provided certificates for serious illnesses. In Palakkad, medical certificates for heart disease were issued by an ayurveda doctor and all of them were submitted by one agent. In Kasaragod, medical certificates were found written by the same person, but signed by two different doctors.

VACB director Manoj Abraham said the probe will continue in the coming days. “We will verify the authenticity of income and medical certificates besides probing the commission received by officers and agents,” he said. He urged public to share information on corruption through the toll-free number 1064, 8592900900 or on WhatsApp at 9447789100.

