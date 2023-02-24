CPI Kerala state secretary wields sword against Sivaraman, Jayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has tightened his grip over the organisation with the state executive serving a show-cause notice to former Idukki secretary K K Sivaraman who does not maintain good relations with him.

The state executive also constituted an inquiry commission against one of Kanam’s strong critics A P Jayan, the district secretary of Pathanamthitta. Incidentally, Jayan is a close confidant of senior leader K E Ismail and arch-rival of Kanam. However, the state executive also saw questions being raised against the state leadership for vindictive action against the leaders who do not toe the leadership’s line or question its stand.

The committee found it inappropriate the way K K Sivaraman was gifted a car by some district council members. The events related to the issue occurred after Sivaraman vacated the district secretary post. The Idukki district committee wanted to buy a car for Sivaraman in view of his poor health.

The district committee was of the view that to attend political meetings, a car should be bought for the outgoing district secretary. As the district committee could not afford to buy a new car, six or seven members informed the council that they would buy a second-hand car for him. And they bought a second-hand car spending around Rs 6 lakh.

Although the incident occurred before the state conference, the state executive took up the issue only on Wednesday. The leadership took the view that the incident was inappropriate. Meanwhile, one of the state assistant secretaries E Chandrasekharan criticised the leadership’s attitude of constituting inquiry panels and initiating disciplinary action against those leaders who are not on good terms with the leadership.

He cautioned the leadership that complaints are being sent against the leaders who take a different stance. Chandrasekharan said that actions were also being taken against them.

“It is not good for the party that action is being taken only against such leaders. It may give a wrong message to the cadre,” he reportedly told the meeting. The party had on Wednesday formed a four-member commission, including K K Ashraff, R Rajendran, C K Sasidharan and P Vasantham, to inquire into the charges against A P Jayan in connection with a dairy farm.

