First arrest in girl student drug case in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The neighbour of the Class IX student who was used as a carrier by drug sellers was arrested on Thursday.

The police arrested Boney, 20, from Paingottupuram near Kuttikattoor who supplied drugs to the girl student. He was taken into police custody on Thursday morning and the arrest was recorded after obtaining sufficient circumstantial evidence through a detailed interrogation. He was charged under Juvenile Justice Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The 13-year-old girl recently revealed that she was used as a drug carrier in exchange for drugs like MDMA by drug mafia. She became friends with the members of the drug mafia through Instagram.

The family of the girl came out with the allegation that the police didn’t take necessary action in the complaint against the drug mafia that was filed three months ago. When the issue became controversial, a special team under the leadership of Kozhikode City narcotic cell ACP Prakashan C Padannayil was appointed to investigate the case.

The police stated that Boney is a member of the drug mafia and had been arrested for selling hashish oil. The police recorded the statements of 20 people, including 10 accused and witnesses who are mentioned in the student’s statement. Police are yet to record the statements of the students who had studied with the complainant.

