Home States Kerala

Goods transport operators fret at ‘token fine’ by Kerala police

The goods carriers pay a quarterly tax of Rs 3,600.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

fines, Traffic police

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The goods transport operators complained that they are fed up with the ‘daily collection’ of police in the form of fines. According to them, it has become routine for police to issue fines without assigning a specific reason for a rule violation. The Lorry Owners Welfare Federation alleged that the total fines for a quarter are double the vehicle tax they pay.

“The police do not even check the documents. They simply assign a token fine of Rs 250 or Rs 500. If a vehicle is caught 30 times in three months the fine is double the quarterly tax,” said Lorry Owners Welfare Federation general secretary K Balachandran. 

The goods carriers pay a quarterly tax of Rs 3,600. The association alleged that the fine has become a method for the government to increase revenue. But it has affected the goods transport business badly. “Already the goods transport sector has been affected by rising expenses and low hiring charges. The demand has also come down. Not many operators will be able to survive the situation,” said Balachandran.  The association has approached Transport Minister Antony Raju to intervene in the situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goods transport operators police fines
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp