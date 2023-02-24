Govindan yatra laying groundwork for CPM to turn its guns on Kerala Congress  

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Janakeeya Prathirodha (People’s Resistance) Yatra’, the CPM’s first statewide political campaign since M V Govindan took over as state secretary, is turning out to be decisive for both the party and him. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation, while inaugurating the yatra in Kumbala, Kasaragod, against the Congress and the UDF, linking them to the Welfare Party, an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the recent Jamaat-RSS dialogue has come as a shot in the arm for the CPM.

The accusation has come in handy at a time the Congress and its youth organisations have been trying to corner the CM for the first time since his return to power.

Though the yatra was aimed at exposing the central government’s attack on federalism and the threats posed by the RSS, besides highlighting the achievements of the state, it has also accorded the ruling party an opportunity to spotlight the alleged UDF-Jamaat-RSS relations.

This is an extension of the CPM’s old contention of UDF-Muslim League-Jamaat ties. The then party secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had said the IUML has a streak of Jamaat in it, which is betrayed by its communal politics. The CPM leadership is now trying to extend the assertion by linking it to the RSS-Jamaat dialogue.

One of the points CPM raises is the centenary anniversary of the RSS in 2025 and the likelihood of the BJP coming back to power in 2024 and its possible aftermath. It sees an opportunity to invite the attention of the majority of the minority communities, especially the Muslims, to the dangers of this so-called alliance. For the CPM and its leaders who have been vehemently attacking the RSS, the dialogue controversy has opened up a new offensive front.

After coming to power in 2016, Pinarayi succeeded in connecting with the Muslim community by avoiding intermediates, including the League and the Jamaat. The new political trajectory taken by the Sunni organisation’s leadership is giving CPM new ammunition to corner it. By raising allegations against the UDF and Congress, the CPM and its CM are ensuring that the opposition will also try to wash its hands off the Muslim socio-religious organisation.

