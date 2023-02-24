Home States Kerala

Kerala botched-up surgery case: Health Minister orders probe

The matter further compounded when the hospital’s medical team refused to shift her to the ward after the glaring mistake was pointed out.
 

Published: 24th February 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the botched-up surgery on a woman who sought treatment for a ligament tear in her left leg at the National Hospital. Instead of the ailing left leg, doctors performed surgery on her right leg by mistake. The minister directed the Kozhikode District Medical Officer to submit a report.

Sajina, 60, has been shifted from the private hospital to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. The doctors at MCH  said that Sajina’s right leg needs to get proper treatment and hence the focus of the medical team will be on rectifying this issue first, and later the problems related to the left leg will be considered.

Sajina was admitted to the private hospital on Friday ahead of the surgery. The erring doctor had been treating Sajina for over a year and knew her condition well. He has been identified as Dr Behirshan, a senior orthopaedic doctor. The matter was further compounded when the hospital’s medical team refused to shift her to the ward after the glaring mistake was pointed out.
 

TAGS
Veena George Kerala botched-up surgery case
