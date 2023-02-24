Mullappally Ramachandran drops travel plan in last minute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a curious development, senior leader Mullappally Ramachandran, who is likely to get a berth in the Congress Working Committee, has dropped his plans to attend the party plenary session where the new CWC will be elected.

Mullappally decided not to attend the session at Raipur while there are reports that besides getting a CWC berth, he may replace veteran leader A K Antony as chairman of the party disciplinary committee of the AICC.

Sources close to Mullappally told TNIE that he had planned to go for the plenary session. Later he had a rethink on going to Raipur and cancelled his journey. “He has cancelled the programme as an afterthought. He does not wish to discuss the reasons at this juncture,” said a source close to the former PCC president. “Mullappally’s decisions have always been spontaneous and his intuitions have never betrayed him,” said another top source.

The former Union minister has been keeping a low profile ever since he stepped down as state Congress president after the assembly election in 2021. However, he has been in the good books of the central leadership, which feels that it’s time for the senior leader to be given his due.

