Home States Kerala

Peddler caught with banned products at Metro station in Kerala

Manoj K N, station house officer (SHO), Kochi metro police, said the accused was supposedly on his way to sell the products.

Published: 24th February 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Metro station

For reprentational purpose

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Prashant Rana Magar decided to ride the metro, little did he expect the rude awakening to come his way. The Nepali citizen was recently apprehended at a Kochi Metro station with packets of banned tobacco products, he intended to peddle, and police officers say he seemed unsure of what he had done wrong. 

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday, when the 26-year-old reached Ernakulam South Railway Station to board the metro. “He arrived at the station with a plastic cover which he placed under the security scanner. The product was detected by officers of the State Industrial Security Force (SISF), which is in charge of the security of Kochi Metro. He was intercepted and information was passed on to Kochi metro police,” an officer said.

Soon, two police officers arrived and checked the plastic cover, which revealed 14 packets of Vimal pan masala and four packets of Swagath gold tobacco. The officers recorded the arrest of Prashant and shifted him to the station. A case was registered under the Cigarettes and Other Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA). The accused worked with a catering company in Nettoor, Kochi.

Manoj K N, station house officer (SHO), Kochi metro police, said the accused was supposedly on his way to sell the products. “It seems like he was unaware that the products are banned. As it is a bailable offence, he was later released,” Manoj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro station banned products
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp