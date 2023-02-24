Police set to bring city under CCTV network

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For effective monitoring, the city police have decided to roll out a major project to bring Kochi under an integrated CCTV camera network in partnership with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), apartment complexes and residence associations.

The development comes after CCTV cameras played a crucial role in nabbing the accused in a recent murder case in the city. The police expect to integrate live feeds from over 5,000 CCTV cameras currently functioning in the city at various locations, including public spaces.

City police commissioner K Sethu Raman said the police have already initiated a discussion with CSML, which will install 400 CCTVs in a phased manner as part of the smart mission project.

KOCHI: For effective monitoring, the city police have decided to roll out a major project to bring Kochi under an integrated CCTV camera network in partnership with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), apartment complexes and residence associations. The development comes after CCTV cameras played a crucial role in nabbing the accused in a recent murder case in the city. The police expect to integrate live feeds from over 5,000 CCTV cameras currently functioning in the city at various locations, including public spaces. City police commissioner K Sethu Raman said the police have already initiated a discussion with CSML, which will install 400 CCTVs in a phased manner as part of the smart mission project.