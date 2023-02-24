 Remove all overhanging cables posing threat to people's lives: Kerala HC to electricity board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure that every cable that is run through its post is identified and tagged within 10 days. If there is any cable that is not so tagged or identified, steps shall be taken to remove them but without keeping any vestiges that will cause visual pollution.

"The KSEB should inform all the entities who have taken permission from them in this regard and if there are cables that are still not tagged and identified, steps have to be taken from the 11th day from today to remove them," said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

When the case came up for hearing, the amicus curiae informed that a lawyer was seriously injured after being entangled in a hanging cable on the roads. They also pointed out the poor condition of footpaths and the parking of vehicles on the footpaths causing difficulties for pedestrians. Vehicles are parked in such areas without any care. Unless they are seized and the drivers are properly made aware nothing will change on the ground level.

The secretary, of Kochi corporation, submitted that their team is taking effective measures to remove the overhanging cables. He explained there are two types of posts that carry cables in the city- those owned by KSEB and the other posts permitted by the corporation itself. In the posts put up by the entities with the permission of the corporation, there are hardly any violations. Concerning the KSEB posts, the situation is extremely uncontrolled. Most of the accidents are on account of cables that have run along the KSEB's posts, said the secretary.

The court directed the corporation to identify and tag all cables running through the poles authorised by them. The court directed the motor vehicle department to ensure that the Whats App number (6238100100) for reporting traffic violations by private buses is displayed on both the rear and front side of every bus (at least on the rear side). It shall also ensure that this number remains on the bus forever. It has a size that is sufficient to read at least from 10 to 15 meters away.

The court further said that all unauthorised parking at least on main roads are stopped peremptorily and action taken against the drivers including seizing the vehicles at least from the second instance of violation. The court was also directed to file a report in this regard.



