Home States Kerala

At Rs 1,570.21-crore profit, half of Kerala state’s public sector enterprises show way

The net loss incurred by the remaining 61 SLPEs taken together was Rs 3,289.16 crore during 2021-22 as against Rs 4,031.23 crore during the previous year.

Published: 25th February 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

profit, start-up

Image used for representational purposes

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public sector enterprises in Kerala registered an impressive performance in 2021-22 with the number of profit-making units going up by 15%, and the net profit by these units by a whopping 265.5%.

However, nearly half of the state-owned enterprises registered losses, but their aggregate deficit showed a dip of 18.41%.

According to the latest annual review of state-level public enterprises (SLPEs) brought out by the Bureau of Public Enterprises, the number of profit-making units rose to 60 in 2021-22 as against the previous year’s 52. The net profit of 60 units was Rs 1,570.21 crore against the lockdown-wrecked previous year’s Rs 429.58 crore. The review covered 121 of the total 131 active enterprises under the state government. 

The net loss incurred by the remaining 61 SLPEs taken together was Rs 3,289.16 crore during 2021-22 as against Rs 4,031.23 crore during the previous year.

All the 121 units together made a loss of Rs 1,718.95 crore, a 52.27% dip compared to the previous year when it was Rs 3,601.65 crore. The net turnover achieved by the SLPEs in 2021-22 was Rs 36,648.97 crore, a 10.61% increase from the previous year’s Rs 33,134.18 crore. 

The SLPEs provided employment to 1,27,416 persons in different categories, including casual and contract employees, in FY 22 while it was 1,33,369 in the previous fiscal. 

Profit-making units: KSEB tops list

The KSEB that topped the list of profit-making units was listed among the loss-making enterprises in the previous fiscal. The stupendous growth, according to the review, is due to the 13.58% increase in revenue and limiting the growth of expenses at 3.87%. Interestingly, the Beverages Corporation, which recorded a net profit of 16.71 crore, was ranked tenth in the list.

What went wrong? Review's findings 

KSRTC: 46.63% increase in revenue was undone by a sharp decline in daily collection due to lockdown imposed restrictions. 

KWA: registered 9.41% increase in revenue. But hit by increased expenses towards employee benefit, fuel and power charges and provision made for prior period adjustments.      

Supplyco: 13.23% YoY decrease in revenue. Incurred losses in free food supply during the pandemic. Government yet to pay up dues for subsidised distribution of 14 essentials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Public sector enterprises profit-making units
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp