Kerala Botched-up surgery: Health department probe finds doctor guilty

As part of this, the hospital authorities will be summoned on Monday and evidence will be collected.

Published: 25th February 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

National Hospital, Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  A preliminary probe by the health department has found the doctor guilty in connection with the botched-up surgery on a 60-year-old woman at National Hospital, Kozhikode. The doctor performed surgery on Sajina’s right leg instead of her ailing left leg. 

The surgery was done on Friday to treat the ligament tear. The patient came to know about the mistake when she recovered from anaesthesia.

Her relatives had lodged a complaint with the health minister and the district medical officer against medical negligence. Following the complaint, the health department conducted a preliminary investigation as per the instructions of the minister. Additional DMO submitted the preliminary investigation report to the DMO on Friday. The ADMO’s report said that a detailed investigation is required into the incident. As part of this, the hospital authorities will be summoned on Monday and evidence will be collected.

The family of Sajina alleged that the doctor, who is the head of the ortho department of the National Hospital, admitted to the mistake during a discussion with the hospital authorities but refuted it later. 

