Call for caution amid soaring temperature in Kerala

Published: 25th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

mercury, temperature, high temperature

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s not yet March, but the mercury levels in the state have already started soaring, signalling the onset of summer. In view of the rise in temperature, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory, urging people to maintain extreme caution. The authority has asked the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm as chances of heat-related events, including sunstroke and sunburns, are high.

The state has been experiencing unusually hot climate this year, with the average temperature in February hovering between 35 and 38 degree Celsius. The KSDMA has come up with the advisory even before the official announcement of the arrival of summer by the Met department.

The KSDMA has also warned of wildfires and advised people living close to forest areas to be on alert and to strictly comply with the warnings of the forest department. The authority has also recommended fire audits at marketplaces, buildings and garbage dumps that are vulnerable to fire. It has warned the public to use water responsibly and avoid unnecessary wastage, and to carry a bottle of water always to avoid dehydration.

The authority also advised educational institutions to avoid assemblies and rearrange the timings of such events to avoid the sun. 

The curious case of Munnar

While the day time temperature has been soaring across Kerala, the rolling hills of  Munnar have been witnessing an unusual climate. The mercury dips to zero degree Celsius during early morning hours, while temperature shoots up to 25 degree Celsius by noon.

“It is extremely hot during afternoon and the temperature plunges to zero degree Celsius by 5am. The night time temperature is expected to rise in the coming days,” said an official at Kanan Devan Hill Plantations Ltd."

Temperature at various locations in Munnar Tea plantations at 5am on Friday (in degree Celsius)
 Silent Valley: 0    Letchmi: 0
 Chundavurrai: 1    Devikulam: 1
 Sevenmallay: 1    Upasi: 2

