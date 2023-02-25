Home States Kerala

EP can join state rally any time, says MV Govindan

During the last assembly election, Raveendran was interrogated 13 times in connection with the gold smuggling case.

M V Govindan

CPM state secretary M V Govindan

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  CPM state secretary M V Govindan has dismissed reports related to the non-participation of senior leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan in the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by him. Speaking to mediapersons in Wayanad on the sidelines of the march, Govindan said Jayarajan’s absence was not deliberate and he can join the march at any time according to his convenience.

“E P Jayarajan is not a member of the state rally and the LDF convener can join the rally by attending any reception accorded to it. There is nothing controversial in his absence,” he said. Responding to E P Jayarajan attending a function arranged by controversial businessman T G Nandakumar in Kochi, the CPM state secretary said that the incident has not come to his attention. 

Govindan further alleged that Enforcement Directorate probe into LIFE- Mission is a part of Modi government’s efforts to destabilise states ruled by opposition parties.  “Modi government is misusing Central agencies to destabilise non-BJP governments in various states. The move to interrogate CM’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran is a part of this game,” he said. 

During the last assembly election, Raveendran was interrogated 13 times in connection with the gold smuggling case. Now, he has again been summoned for interrogation in connection with LIFE-Mission project as the Lok Sabha election is nearing,” he said.

“The Central government doesn’t want to initiate a fair investigation into any of these cases and the agencies have been using the probe to tarnish opposition parties. The interrogation of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also politically motivated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the jatha entered Kozhikode district on Friday, after completing its one-day tour of Wayanad. The jatha was accorded reception at various places in the district.
 

M V Govindan
