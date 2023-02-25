Home States Kerala

Flight bound for Dammam from Kozhikode makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

Airport sources said a ‘tail strike’ occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during takeoff or landing.

Published: 25th February 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express flight

Air India Express flight making an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Dammam-bound flight from Kozhikode was diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram airport due to a suspected tail strike during takeoff on Friday. After two hours of mid-air scare, Air India Express flight (IX385), with 176 passengers and six crew members on board, made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport. A full emergency was declared at the airport which was withdrawn following the safe landing of the flight. 

According to the officials, the landing was safe and no casualties were reported. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The flight was repaired at the hangar unit facility at the airport and left for Dammam around 5.15pm. The aircraft suffered a tail strike at the runway of Kozhikode airport while taking off around 9.45am. It is also suspected that the hydraulic gear of the aircraft was damaged. In a statement, Air India Express said the flight made an emergency landing due to technical issues. A detailed report has been sought from the pilot by the aircraft management. 

After dumping some amount of fuel into the sea from the sky near Vizhinjam to reduce the fuel weight for around an hour, the aircraft safely landed at 12.15 pm. The crew decided to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport as it is the safest airport for emergency landing in the state. Though they tried to land at the Kochi airport, the authorities informed the crew about the difficulties of an emergency landing there. 

Airport sources said a ‘tail strike’ occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during takeoff or landing. Meanwhile, there are also reports that it was a fault on the part of the pilot. Hence, the flight took off to Dammam with a different pilot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express flight Thiruvananthapuram airport tail strike
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp