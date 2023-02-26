Home States Kerala

Air India Express emergency landing: Management derosters pilot; investigation begins

The aircraft safely landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 12.15  pm after dumping fuel into the sea from the sky near Vizhinjam.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pilot of the aircraft that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after the aircraft had a tail strike while taking  off from Kozhikode airport was  ‘derostered’ ( told to leave from duty) by the Air India Express management. 

On Friday, Air India Express flight (IX 385) from   Kozhikode to Dammam with 176 passengers and six crew members on board made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport here on Friday after the  aircraft suffered a tail strike at the runway of Kozhikode airport while taking off around 9.45 am.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) at Kozhikode  airport has started a probe based on the instructions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). As per initial findings, the tail hit the runway due to a   miscalculation by the pilot while taking off. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram International airport authorities have submitted a report to the DGCA on the emergency  landing incident.

 “A detailed investigation by the AAIB is on. They will submit a report to the DGCA soon. Based on its findings, further action will be taken. So far,   it has been found that there was a miscalculation on the part of the pilot while taking off the aircraft. Of course, it is a serious lapse from the pilot. So the  pilot has been derostered for the time being, “ said an official spokesperson from Air India Express. 

The aircraft safely landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport at 12.15  pm after dumping fuel into the sea from the sky near Vizhinjam. The flight crew decided to land in Thiruvananthapuram, as this airport is the safest airport for  emergency landings in the state. It is learned that the aircraft tried to land at Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi but the airport authorities informed the crew about the  difficulty of an emergency landing there. 

The airport authorities cleared the runway earlier for the aircraft’s safe landing, and the passengers were relocated to the  airport’s transit lounge, where they later boarded the same flight after repairs at the airport’s hangar facility.

Earlier on February 19, an Air India Express flight  from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram (Flt no. IX540) made an emergency landing at the airport here after the flight developed a technical snag in the nose wheel of the  aircraft. All 156 passengers on board the flight were safe.

