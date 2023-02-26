Home States Kerala

DDC meet issues ultimatum to KSEB to fix low-lying cables  

KSEB officials informed the DDC meeting chaired by collector Renu Raj that the cables will be tagged by March 5.

Published: 26th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Low-lying cables on a road.(Photo |A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of accidents caused by dangling cables reaching alarming proportions, the district development committee (DDC) has issued an ultimatum to the KSEB to remove the cables that pose a threat to commuters and motorists.

KSEB officials informed the DDC meeting chaired by collector Renu Raj that the cables will be tagged by March 5. “While laying cables and pipelines, the departments concerned should complete the work with mutual cooperation,” said Renu Raj.

Earlier, the transport department had issued an order to remove dangerously hanging cables. 
The High Court had also directed BSNL, cable operators and Kochi Corporation to tag the cables within 10 days. 

The committee also decided to hold a meeting of officials to discuss the availability of drinking water in the district. “At present, funds cannot be allocated from the relief fund to tackle the issue. The fund can be allocated from the relief fund only after the government declares the district draught-hit,” the collector said.

Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin raised the issue of the National Highways Authority of India’s reluctance to give permission to the Water Authority and Public Works Department to dig up roads for various projects.  The collector was directed to submit a report to the NHAI project director regarding the denial of permission. 

