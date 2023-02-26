EP keeps away, focus back on CPM’s succession plan

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM’s ‘living martyr’ was how state secretary M V Govindan had termed E P Jayarajan two days ago. The conspicuous absence of the leader who’s also the LDF convener, from CPM’s Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra, has given rise to numerous speculations and media debates.

In a way, the yatra also ascertains Govindan’s role as CPM’s top boss in Kerala. It’s in this backdrop that the glaring absence of EP gains prominence. Why EP has opted to keep away has more to it than meets the eye. It’s in fact a fallout of the ongoing party debate over CPM’s succession plan, if any.

Debates and discussions on who should and would succeed Pinarayi as CPM’s top leader in Kerala, have been on for quite sometime now. Though the party has a bunch of strong second-tier leaders, there are only a few who could be projected as an alternative or successor in the long run. With Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was considered as the most-likely candidate, no more, discussions are centred around a few others. Being one of the senior-most leaders in the organisation after Pinarayi, and one who used to enjoy a long-term relation with him, EP had a natural claim to be his successor. Obviously on many occasions his name figured in discussions, with the latest being the selection of a new secretary after Kodiyeri.

However, EP neither got inducted into politburo nor became state secretary. “A Vijayaraghavan was inducted into PB. M V Govindan became secretary and got a PB berth. K K Shailaja is no longer in the race. Thomas Isaac has been kept away,” pointed out sources. It is pretty obvious why EP is a peeved man. In fact he has always been keen to make his resentment pretty clear to one and all. There are many in the party who feel EP has been testing waters by keeping the CPM on tenterhooks. “He kept away from several party committees, citing health issues. His latest visit to Kochi at a time when his absence is making ripples is embarrassing,” said a central leader.

But unlike in the past, the party is showing no haste to appease him, as it intends to send out a clear message that he is not the heir apparent. “Leaders like him are at the fag end of their political career. He can indulge in such antics as long as he likes. None is taking it seriously,” said a state leader.

Meanwhile, Opposition UDF has been keenly watching the developments within the CPM. “EP is now more or less a discarded element. He’s not even being sidelined, but being discarded,” said CMP general secretary C P John.

