Kerala farmer missing in Israel to return home on Feb 27

Kurien reportedly left the group as he chose to visit the holy places in Israel.

Published: 26th February 2023

Biju Kurien. (Photo | Deshabhimani)

A Kerala farmer who went to Israel as a part of a delegation from the state had gone missing. 

The farmer, Biju Kurien of Kannur had gone missing around 7 pm on February 16. The delegation had stopped for dinner at Herzliya, a city located near Tel Aviv. Kurien reportedly left the group as he chose to visit the holy places in Israel. The delegation returned to Kerala without him.

Kurien, according to a report, has apologized to state agriculture minister P Prasad for causing embarrassment. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy and local authorities in Israel had launched a search for Kurien and the state government was mulling legal steps against the farmer.

Prasad said that what took place in Israel Kurien himself should inform. However, he is happy that he is returning home, Deshabhimani reported.

While the search for him was on he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to his wife informing her about his whereabouts.

Kurien was part of a 28-member delegation of farmers, sent to Israel by the government to study "state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming there."

Kurien is expected to return to India on Monday morning.

