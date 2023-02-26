Home States Kerala

No place for corrupt  officials, says Pinarayi

 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned corrupt government officials of stringent action. He called on employees to find the corrupt ones among them. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

“The government will not show any mercy to those who think they can live happily by looting public money,” the CM said while inaugurating an awareness programme for government officials in Thiruvananthapuram. 

While the government is going ahead with welfare programmes and development projects, there is a small section of employees who think about ways to make a profit from of it. But they should be aware that in the new era, it is very easy to get information about their illegal activities and take action against them. The government is collecting information about these employees,” the CM said. 

Speaking after inaugurating the programme VAIGA (Value addition for income generation in agriculture), the chief minister said that the government will concentrate on increasing agricultural production through scientific farming, increasing farmers’ revenue by procuring their produce and finding a market for the products, and making value-added products.

