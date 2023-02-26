Riding the ‘learning’ curve into Malawian hearts

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Malawi inspired him to become a man on a mission. When Arun C Ashokan first landed in the East African country, four years ago, he just wanted to do his job. The 30-year-old from Malappuram has now won many hearts by improving the infrastructure facilities for education of the children of a small village.

He had arrived in Chisasila two years back for a construction project. One rainy day, Arun was travelling by car through the village, when he noticed some children running along the road. He asked his driver what they were up to.

“The driver told me that they were students of an elementary school in the village. When it starts raining, the classrooms start leaking and the students have to beat a hasty retreat,” says Arun.

Arun checked out the temporary shed made of grass and thatched roof that functioned as classrooms for students up to fourth grade. The sorry state of the school made him reflect on the quality of the educational infrastructure in Kerala. And, he decided to construct a decent school building for the children of Chisasila.

Villagers’ wholehearted support helped Arun complete the project

“Initially, I thought of providing a decent roof. Later, I altered the plan and decided to build a proper school building. I contacted one of my friends, Ashiq, who works in the UAE. I conveyed my plans and sought his help. Without a moment’s hesitation, he offered me all the financial support needed for the project.”

Arun then spoke to the locals to get them behind the project. He also took the help of one of his Malayalee colleagues, Kenneth Francis, who is a civil engineer, to construct the building.

“We needed 40,000 bricks for the building. On our request, the villagers prepared the required bricks within a week. Their wholehearted support made me more confident of successfully completing the project,” Arun said.

In the meantime, Arun got married and his wife, Sumi, joined him in Chisasila. The construction of the school building was completed in 18 months. “From making the bricks to painting the walls, we managed it all with the help of the villagers. We did not accept any donations, despite the fact that many people came forward with help after seeing our video stories on our YouTube channel, Malawi Diary. We used only the revenue from the channel for the project,” Arun said.

On February 17, the four-classroom building, named Kerala Block, was inaugurated and put to immediate use. Taking inspiration from his efforts, the company Arun works for also stepped in and built another small building for the school. Following this, a United Nations team, that was in the village for Covid-19 relief, added another room.

All their efforts made the dream of a proper government-recognised school up to eighth standard in Chisasila a reality.

The project also accorded Arun and Sumi the opportunity to immerse themselves in the lives of the people of the village. They celebrated the various project milestones and even Kerala festivals, including Vishu, with residents. Sumi even conducted classes on Kerala cooking. “I even taught them to make banana chips. I also learnt a lot about their culture. I love the way men in the village treat women,” Sumi says on the channel. The locals even started selling the banana chips they made to earn money.

Despite his busy work schedule, Arun, along with Sumi, were able to do his bit to empower the community. “We chose Sundays and other holidays to work on the school project,” says Arun.

