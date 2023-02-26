Home States Kerala

Six held for kidnapping and robbing expatriate in Kerala

The six were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The police said one more person is wanted in the case and a search is on to locate him.

Published: 26th February 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura police, here, have arrested six people, including a woman, for kidnapping a person upon his arrival from Dubai on February 22.

Muhaideen Abdul Qadir, 43, of Thakkala, was kidnapped from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by the gang. Those arrested have been identified as Insha, 33, her brother Shafeek A Mohammed, 25, Rajesh, 24, Shiyas, 24, Ashique, 27, and Ansil, 24. All the arrested are residents of Chirayinkeezhu.

The police said Insha was in a relationship with Abdul while they were in Dubai. He later tried to distance himself from her. Aggrieved over this, she took the help of her brother and his friends and kidnapped Abdul from the airport.

The gang kept Abdul hostage for two days and severely beat him up. The gang tied him up on the top floor of the house near Chirayinkeezhu.

While in custody, the gang allegedly forced Abdul to transfer Rs 15 lakh from his account and also stole expensive mobile phones and valuables from him. The gang later dropped Abdul in the airport on February 24.

