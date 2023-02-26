Victims not getting attention in the criminal  justice system: Justice Devan Ramachandran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Justice Devan Ramachandran said that often victims are not given the needed attention in the criminal justice system. “Victims are often forgotten. Society never thinks about the victim, even the criminal justice system wants to prove the crime,” said Ramachandran.

“In the social media era, victims are increasingly traumatised. It’s not just the fault of the system, but of the society. While the victim loses his or her dignity, the offenders live happily,” said Ramachandran.

“The victims should not be confined within walls in the name of safety,” he added. He was speaking at IMA House on Saturday after inaugurating the website of Bodhini –https://www.bodhini.in. – an NGO that deals in cyber safety, body safety, and healing, predominantly in sexual violence.

ADGP (Vigilance) Manoj Abraham said that online crimes are not being reported. “Though the number of cases has gone up, most of them are Suo Moto cases taken by the police. Organisations like Bodhini have a great role in healing and rehabilitation,” said Abraham.

At the function, Manoj Abraham handed over the recording of the awareness sessions to Cyberdome Nodal Head IG Prakash. The sessions are used in schools, workplaces, colleges, and at a community level and cover topics like online safety, toxic relationships, stalking, digital de-addiction, gaming issues, how to move forward with positivity and gratitude, and related topics.

The website carries information on how to handle threats, where to report them, how to heal and move on, and a lot of other information, including mindfulness, the power of gratitude, and work-life balance, all of which help keep individuals safe. The sessions can be availed through Cyberdome or Bodhini at 8891320005, email id- outreach@bodhini.in, Cyberdome e-mail: cyberdome.pol@kerala.gov.in

