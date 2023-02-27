Congress constitutional amendments: V M Sudheeran asks Kharge, Sonia and Rahul to withdraw them

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has come down heavily on the amendments made in the constitution at Congress Raipur plenary session to drop abstinence from alcohol as well as wearing khadi mandatory condition for membership.

"The amendments amount to disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values," he said.

In a letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, former KPCC president VM Sudheeran has expressed his protest and appealed to take appropriate action to withdraw the decision for the best interest of the Congress party and people.

The New Indian Express has reported about the amendments made to the party constitution. As per the old constitution of Congress, under Article A which was about membership, it was said that 'He/She abstains from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs.' However, it is amended as 'He/She abstains from the use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants.' The old constitution also says that 'He/She is a habitual weaver of khadi. This has changed in the proposed amendment as 'Members should use and encourage swadeshi goods or articles to the extent possible' and 'Members shall promote khadi and village industries and MSMEs'. Party general secretary, Randeep sing Surjewala read out these amendment clauses among others at the plenary session on February 25.

The letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Click here to read the full letter.

V M Sudheeran has termed the decision as most unfortunate, undesirable and objectionable. He said that for decades, abstinence from alcohol and the khadi movement was part of the freedom struggle and were a slogan and proud identity for Congress.

"By amending this clause, our party in a way is disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values. There is no justification in the argument that since violation is taking place, the clause has to be replaced. It is just like arguing that the penal laws shall be repealed because crimes are taking place. It has to be seriously noted that this amendment has been adopted at a time when alcohol and substance use has emerged as a major public health and social problem in the country and the World Health Organization (WHO) has underlined ‘Alcohol Harm as a Public Health Priority’ and unanimously adopted “The WHO Global Alcohol Action Plan” during the 75th Session of the World Health Assembly, which calls for accelerated action by all Member Nations, against the growing menace of alcohol," he said.

Sudheeran also cautioned the leadership that "this decision of the Raipur plenary will no doubt have far-reaching consequences and definitely encourage the promotion and sales of liquor in the country. I feel this amendment, is a suicidal retract from the traditional values and norms, which the Congress party has been proudly upholding and practising for years," he added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran has come down heavily on the amendments made in the constitution at Congress Raipur plenary session to drop abstinence from alcohol as well as wearing khadi mandatory condition for membership. "The amendments amount to disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values," he said. In a letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, former KPCC president VM Sudheeran has expressed his protest and appealed to take appropriate action to withdraw the decision for the best interest of the Congress party and people. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The New Indian Express has reported about the amendments made to the party constitution. As per the old constitution of Congress, under Article A which was about membership, it was said that 'He/She abstains from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs.' However, it is amended as 'He/She abstains from the use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants.' The old constitution also says that 'He/She is a habitual weaver of khadi. This has changed in the proposed amendment as 'Members should use and encourage swadeshi goods or articles to the extent possible' and 'Members shall promote khadi and village industries and MSMEs'. Party general secretary, Randeep sing Surjewala read out these amendment clauses among others at the plenary session on February 25. The letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Click here to read the full letter. V M Sudheeran has termed the decision as most unfortunate, undesirable and objectionable. He said that for decades, abstinence from alcohol and the khadi movement was part of the freedom struggle and were a slogan and proud identity for Congress. "By amending this clause, our party in a way is disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values. There is no justification in the argument that since violation is taking place, the clause has to be replaced. It is just like arguing that the penal laws shall be repealed because crimes are taking place. It has to be seriously noted that this amendment has been adopted at a time when alcohol and substance use has emerged as a major public health and social problem in the country and the World Health Organization (WHO) has underlined ‘Alcohol Harm as a Public Health Priority’ and unanimously adopted “The WHO Global Alcohol Action Plan” during the 75th Session of the World Health Assembly, which calls for accelerated action by all Member Nations, against the growing menace of alcohol," he said. Sudheeran also cautioned the leadership that "this decision of the Raipur plenary will no doubt have far-reaching consequences and definitely encourage the promotion and sales of liquor in the country. I feel this amendment, is a suicidal retract from the traditional values and norms, which the Congress party has been proudly upholding and practising for years," he added.