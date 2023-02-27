Eldose Kunnapilli rejoices in Raipur while under suspension

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil who is currently under suspension from the Congress, for an alleged sexual assault against a woman, attended the plenary session of the party in Raipur. He had been sharing pictures from Raipur on his social media account as if nothing has happened.

His presence surprised many and also came to the notice of the state Congress disciplinary committee chairman, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, who too was in Raipur. On October 22, State Congress president K Sudhakaran suspended Eldose from the day-to-day affairs of the party for six months.

Since the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court had given him anticipatory bail, the Congress leadership had given him the nod to discharge his duties as a legislator in Perumbavoor alone. A source close to Thiruvanchoor told TNIE that he was aware of the presence of Eldose in Raipur.

“It is surprising that Eldose showed the audacity to come to Raipur as if he has not committed anything wrong. There are certain issues which are best left ignored”, said a source close to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Despite repeated efforts to reach Eldose, he remained incommunicado. The Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, had granted anticipatory bail to 44-year-old Eldose last November, which also later allowed him to travel after the charges were relaxed. He was accused of beating up a woman who had also raised rape charges against him.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil who is currently under suspension from the Congress, for an alleged sexual assault against a woman, attended the plenary session of the party in Raipur. He had been sharing pictures from Raipur on his social media account as if nothing has happened. His presence surprised many and also came to the notice of the state Congress disciplinary committee chairman, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, who too was in Raipur. On October 22, State Congress president K Sudhakaran suspended Eldose from the day-to-day affairs of the party for six months. Since the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court had given him anticipatory bail, the Congress leadership had given him the nod to discharge his duties as a legislator in Perumbavoor alone. A source close to Thiruvanchoor told TNIE that he was aware of the presence of Eldose in Raipur. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is surprising that Eldose showed the audacity to come to Raipur as if he has not committed anything wrong. There are certain issues which are best left ignored”, said a source close to Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Despite repeated efforts to reach Eldose, he remained incommunicado. The Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, had granted anticipatory bail to 44-year-old Eldose last November, which also later allowed him to travel after the charges were relaxed. He was accused of beating up a woman who had also raised rape charges against him.