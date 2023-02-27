Heroin seizure: Probe finds old racket’s presence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into the seizure of heroin from two fishing boats off the Indian coast in May last year, has revealed the involvement of a racket that has been smuggling drugs into the country for the past few years.

Around 217.525kg of heroin were seized from the boats. The involvement of the racket was unearthed after the agency nabbed Chennai native Balakrishnan Periyasamy Pillai, 52, suspected to be one of the kingpins, in June 2022.

“The agency interrogated Balakrishnan multiple times. The probe revealed his role in hatching the conspiracy for making arrangements to transport the contraband. Though booked for drug smuggling in 1999 and 2004 – Balakrishnan was acquitted,” said a DRI official.

