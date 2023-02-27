Home States Kerala

Kerala farmer ‘Missing’  in Israel traced, deported

Biju Kurian, the Kerala farmer who went missing in Israel, has been traced and deported back home. He is slated to reach Karipur airport at 4am on Monday. “God is great.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Kurian

Biju Kurian, one of the first-ever farmer’s delegation to Israel, went missing.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biju Kurian, the Kerala farmer who went missing in Israel, has been traced and deported back home. He is slated to reach Karipur airport at 4am on Monday. “God is great. Biju will land at Karipur from Tel Aviv by Gulf Air flight via Bahrain at 4am on Monday. I have not slept properly for the past week. Now, everyone can rest easy,” the farmer’s brother Benny Kurian told TNIE. 

Benny, a lawyer practising in Kannur, had been desperately trying to trace his brother with the help of Malayali community groups in Israel over the last nine days. The 48-year-old Kannur native’s disappearance was cause for a major embarrassment to the state government. Sources with the government said Biju was traced to a local village having a sizable population of Malayalis who work primarily as caregivers. When the Israeli Police traced Biju, they informed Interpol, who, in turn, alerted the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

This newspaper had reported on Saturday how the Centre had put pressure on the Israeli government following complaints from the state government. The Indian Embassy in Israel also warned the Malayali community of the consequences if they tried to help Biju. With the Israel Police intensifying its search operations for Biju, he had no other alternative but to comply with the Indian Embassy official’s demands.

Even though the Israel Government authorities were initially apprehensive about the safety of Biju, the Indian embassy in Israel and the state government gave the assurance that he would be allowed to go scot-free. A top agriculture department official told TNIE that the image of the department could be restored once Biju lands at Karipur.

“Benny had spoken to Agriculture Minister P Prasad over the phone informing him about his brother’s return from Israel. The minister expressed his relief at the news of his imminent arrival. The department will not be taking any action against him. Since the police investigation is on, there might be issues with his passport renewal in future,” said a top agriculture department official.

It was the first time in the country that a state government had sent a farmer’s delegation under the age of 50 years to Israel to study modern agricultural practices, including precision farming and hydroponics. The agriculture department has envisaged anointing the farmers who received training in Israel as master trainers who would take classes to the other farmers in the state in the coming days.

