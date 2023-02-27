Man posing as IAS trainee dupes woman of Rs 30 lakh, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mulanthuruthy police on Sunday arrested a person who syphoned off Rs 30 lakh from a woman, posing as an IAS trainee and giving her a false promise of marriage. Ajmal Hussain, 28, of Punnapra in Alappuzha, befriended the victim, who is a native of Aryankavu near Mulathuruthy, while travelling on a train a few months back. During the journey, Ajmal told her that he is an IAS trainee at the Mussoorie academy.

“He claimed that he cleared the UPSC exam with a high rank on the first attempt itself. Later, the victim fell in love with him and Ajmal promised to marry her. The victim introduced him to her parents as well,” said a police officer. After making marriage plans, Ajmal started asking for money from the victim and her parents.

The victim’s father is a retired government staffer. “Though he was given a hefty amount on several occasions, Ajmal kept asking for more. When the family was unable to pay, he stopped contacting them. This led the family to lodge a complaint,” the officer said.

The Mulanthuruthy police, after registering a case, traced the accused from Chennai and found that he was working with a private company. “He is already married and has currently filed for divorce. We are checking whether Ajmal has cheated on other women too. We will approach the court seeking his custody,” the officer added.

