No holiday on fourth Saturdays for Kerala govt staff

The proposal, which also suggested starting daily work hours 15 minutes early, had faced flak from various service organisations, irrespective of their political leanings.

Published: 27th February 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 06:08 AM

The Kerala Secretariat building in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected a proposal by the Administrative Reforms Committee to give state government employees a holiday on the fourth Saturday of every month.

The proposal, which also suggested starting daily work hours 15 minutes early, had faced flak from various service organisations, irrespective of their political leanings. It also called for reducing the number of casual leaves from the existing 20 to 15, to facilitate holiday on fourth Saturdays.

The Congress-led Kerala Secretariat Association and the CPM-led Kerala NGO Association had strongly opposed the proposals. The meeting held by Chief Secretary V P Joy with the organisations also failed to arrive at a consensus, and the the file was pending before the chief minister.

Kerala Secretariat Association president M S Ershad said their demand to implement the five-day week system. “Our demand was not only to have a holiday on fourth Saturdays, but also to ensure a five-day week job. I understand that the CM objected to the fourth Saturday holiday proposal following strong disapproval from service organisations,” he said.

