In a first, rural service for PG medicos from March 1

The National Medical Commission (NMC) hadmade the service — district residency programme (DRP) — mandatory for all PG medical students admitted in 2021 batch onwards.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major initiative, the government has decided to deploy second-year post-graduate (PG) medical students in rural hospitals as part of their training. From March 1, as many as 1,382 students in government and private medical colleges will work in taluk, district and general hospitals across the state for a period of three months. This is the first time that rural service has been made mandatory for PG medical students. 

The National Medical Commission (NMC) hadmade the service — district residency programme (DRP) — mandatory for all PG medical students admitted in 2021 batch onwards. Though the DRP provision was made mandatory in September, 2020, its implementation was delayed due to pandemic regulations.

The rural service is intended to give PG students in tertiary hospitals an opportunity to understand the functioning of peripheral hospitals, and to some extent address the shortage of doctors there. 

The medicos will be posted in 78 hospitals, including taluk headquarters hospital, district, general hospitals, mental health centres, woman and child hospitals, TB centres, and public health labs.

PG medicos apprehensive about service conditions

“The service of PG doctors in specialist category will be helpful for the functioning of taluk-level hospitals. It will also enable students to get trained well, know the health system at the district-level and make social intervention,” said Health Minister Veena George.

Dr T N Suresh, state president of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, said the DRP is a great opportunity for PG students to get vital experience. “DRP is also beneficial in addressing the acute shortage of doctors in peripheral hospitals to some extent,” he said.

However, the first batch of students, who are set to start their DRP on Wednesday, are apprehensive about the service conditions and training period, as the “programme is yet to get streamlined”. They are also worried about the accommodation facilities in the hospital they serve as part of DRP. As per the NMC notification, the state authorities have to arrange accommodation and provide travel allowance (if the hospital is more than 5km away).

The Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association has already conveyed to the DME that they would not serve in places where the authorities have not made arrangements for accommodation. “One hospital will have 10 to 17 PGs on duty. The guidelines mandate duty up to 12 hours a day.

So without accommodation, it will be difficult for students to return after duty, especially in rural locations,” said Dr Ruwise E A, state president of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association. The students also complained that the duty list was only finalised on Monday. 

Experience matters
 1,382 2nd year PG students 
 854 in 9 govt medical colleges
 430 in 19 private med colleges 
 98 in Amrita School of Medicine

