Kerala govt to enact Land Settlement Act to solve property disputes

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the history of Kerala, the state government is to pilot the ‘Land Settlement Act’ to solve all land settlement disputes. The bill to be piloted by the revenue department is likely to be tabled before the current session of the assembly. According to sources in the revenue department, before formulating the draft bill, the government will hold talks with the Opposition and seek the legal opinion of the Advocate General.

Under the proposed Act, the government aims to undertake the Herculean task of completing the digital survey of land first. Then the revenue department will prepare a list of government lands and the draft list of titles of all lands. As of now, there is no Settlement Act in the state. Hence the government could not interfere in any of the title disputes and provide proof to settle them. In 1905 and 1907, there was a settlement register in the erstwhile Travancore princely state, and the Malabar settlement register was formulated in 1933.

Though land survey in state began in 1966, it could be completed only in 900 villages. However, according to the calculation of the government, the completion of digital survey will pave the way for the Land Settlement Act. During digital survey, government land and private property will be clearly demarcated. The title holder’s name will also be documented. Moreover, the basic nature of the land and every geological aspect will be recorded.

Once the Act is enacted, government will have the details of every title holder. “Once the survey is completed, revenue department will have all details of ownership of lands,” a top revenue official told TNIE. “After the enactment of the Act, there will be foolproof records of each land, including its title. The important factor is that the government could interfere in any land dispute between individuals and institutions as it has definitive title documents in its possession,” he said. The government also thinks that the settlement register prepared as per the Act will help reduce the vast number of civil cases related to ownership disputes.

“The poorly maintained land records is one of the main reasons that pave the way for litigations,” an official said. “The revenue department is also thinking of appointing a settlement officer. Now, the government cannot provide title for a particular plot of land as it does not have any specific document related to it. Once the title of the land is ascertained and recorded, the government can authentically provide the actual position of the land,” he added. The state government’s initiative comes after the NITI Aayog came up with a Model Act and Rules on Conclusive Land Titling. The state Act will be entirely different from the NITI Aayog’s draft act.

