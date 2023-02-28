‘Missing’ farmer back home, insists ‘he returned willingly’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biju Kurian, the Kerala farmer who was deported from Israel after he went ‘missing’ during a government-sponsored tour, reached home on Monday morning.

He returned on a Gulf Air flight from Tel Aviv and landed at Karipur airport at 4am. His brother, Benny Kurian, a lawyer practising in Kannur, and a few friends received him at the airport. Since his arrival, the 48-year-old has been inundated with queries from the media. He told TNIE that he had not been able to sleep since he reached home at 9am.

Biju, whose disappearance in Israel was a cause of major embarrassment for the state government, explained it thus - “I felt like visiting the holy land after the classes and field visits on February 17. I may not be able to afford the trip otherwise.” He also insisted that he was not deported. “I returned willingly. It was my brother who met my ticket expenses. I stayed back in Israel to visit the religious places there,” he said.

Stating that language was not a barrier during his time alone in Israel, he also dismissed the involvement of any Malayalis in his disappearance. “I did not have Malayali friends there. I moved there on my own,” Biju said. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Israel had warned the Malayali community of the consequences if they tried to help Biju.

According to government sources, Israeli police traced Biju to a local village with a sizable population of Malayalis who work primarily as caregivers. They informed Interpol, who, in turn, alerted the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

However, Biju contests this. “Israeli police had not come searching for me. I left willingly,” Biju insists. Though the Israeli government authorities were initially apprehensive about Biju’s safety, the Indian Embassy in Israel and the state government gave the assurance that he would be allowed to go scot-free. “My wife and children were happy to see me. They were all in tears,” Biju said, narrating the scene at home on his arrival. He also recounted his hardships as a farmer in Kerala.

Biju’s grievance is that, like all farmers here, he too has not been receiving adequate money for his yields. “I had taken leased land at Hassan in Karnataka, where I’d planted tapioca. But after Covid, I had to drop the farming there,” Biju said.

The state government, which endured a huge embarrassment after Biju’s disappearance, likely heaved a sigh of relief on his safe return.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad had asked his department officials not to receive him at the airport. “We did not want him to get a heroic welcome. Our responsibility is to ensure his safe return. This has been successfully completed,” said an official.

Earlier, a top agriculture department official had said that no action would be taken against Biju. “Since the police investigation is on, there might be issues with his passport renewal in the future,” the official had said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biju Kurian, the Kerala farmer who was deported from Israel after he went ‘missing’ during a government-sponsored tour, reached home on Monday morning. He returned on a Gulf Air flight from Tel Aviv and landed at Karipur airport at 4am. His brother, Benny Kurian, a lawyer practising in Kannur, and a few friends received him at the airport. Since his arrival, the 48-year-old has been inundated with queries from the media. He told TNIE that he had not been able to sleep since he reached home at 9am. Biju, whose disappearance in Israel was a cause of major embarrassment for the state government, explained it thus - “I felt like visiting the holy land after the classes and field visits on February 17. I may not be able to afford the trip otherwise.” He also insisted that he was not deported. “I returned willingly. It was my brother who met my ticket expenses. I stayed back in Israel to visit the religious places there,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that language was not a barrier during his time alone in Israel, he also dismissed the involvement of any Malayalis in his disappearance. “I did not have Malayali friends there. I moved there on my own,” Biju said. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Israel had warned the Malayali community of the consequences if they tried to help Biju. According to government sources, Israeli police traced Biju to a local village with a sizable population of Malayalis who work primarily as caregivers. They informed Interpol, who, in turn, alerted the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. However, Biju contests this. “Israeli police had not come searching for me. I left willingly,” Biju insists. Though the Israeli government authorities were initially apprehensive about Biju’s safety, the Indian Embassy in Israel and the state government gave the assurance that he would be allowed to go scot-free. “My wife and children were happy to see me. They were all in tears,” Biju said, narrating the scene at home on his arrival. He also recounted his hardships as a farmer in Kerala. Biju’s grievance is that, like all farmers here, he too has not been receiving adequate money for his yields. “I had taken leased land at Hassan in Karnataka, where I’d planted tapioca. But after Covid, I had to drop the farming there,” Biju said. The state government, which endured a huge embarrassment after Biju’s disappearance, likely heaved a sigh of relief on his safe return. Agriculture Minister P Prasad had asked his department officials not to receive him at the airport. “We did not want him to get a heroic welcome. Our responsibility is to ensure his safe return. This has been successfully completed,” said an official. Earlier, a top agriculture department official had said that no action would be taken against Biju. “Since the police investigation is on, there might be issues with his passport renewal in the future,” the official had said.