Opposition disrupts Kerala assembly proceedings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition’s protest in the assembly, over alleged police high-handedness on those agitating against the tax hike and fuel cess announced in the budget, forced an early adjournment of the House on Monday when it reconvened after an 18-day gap. The Opposition was also irked at the chief minister’s ‘silence’ over its demand to take action against the inspector of Kalamassery police station who allegedly manhandled Youth Congress leader Miva Jolly and Congress MLA Shafi Parambil during the protests.

The government, which justified the tax hike as inevitable, also claimed that the street protests lacked ‘peoples’ support’. The heated exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches prompted Speaker A N Shamseer to adjourn the House for 25 minutes.

The ruckus continued even after the brief adjournment, forcing the Speaker to rush through the remaining day’s business without conducting the scheduled discussions. Shafi Parambil, who gave notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the police ‘brutality’, said the Pinarayi government has become the ‘Malayalam version’ of the Modi government at the Centre by showing intolerance towards protesters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shot back saying the people were well aware that the state was forced to hike taxes due to circumstances created by the Centre.

Ridiculing the waving of black flags by Youth Congress workers as a mark of protest, the chief minister wondered why only two or three youths were seen staging such protests at different locations.

WAR OF WORDS BETWEEN CM, SATHEESAN

The Opposition UDF’s street protests and the chief minister’s enhanced security cover to counter it triggered a verbal duel between Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in the assembly on Monday. Responding to Satheesan’s earlier remark that the UDF will not allow him to step out of his residence, the chief minister said he would have given a befitting reply had he been the ‘old Pinarayi Vijayan’. He reminded the Opposition of the days when he used to walk around fearlessly without any security. “That was a time when you all were well-equipped. You can ask (KPCC president) Sudhakaran about it,” Pinarayi said. Satheesan retorted that the Opposition is neither afraid of the ‘old Pinarayi Vijayan’ nor the ‘new Pinarayi Vijayan’.

