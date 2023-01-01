Kerala Catholic Church mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paying tributes to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Catholic Church in Kerala will observe mourning from January 1 to 5 when the funeral rites and ceremonies will be held in the Vatican. All celebrations during these days will be cancelled.

All churches in Kerala will conduct special prayers and Catholic institutions will organise memorial meetings and pay tributes to Pope Benedict XVI. Syro-Malankara Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos and Syro Malabar Church major archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will attend the funeral rites of the Pope Emeritus in the Vatican, said KCBC spokesperson and deputy secretary general Fr Jacob Palakkapally.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a pontiff who led the Catholic Church with great distinction and he strived hard to preserve the faith while implementing reforms within the Church, said KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis.

The Syro-Malankara Church will observe mourning from January 1 to 5. Pope Benedict taught the faithful to grow in holiness. His passing away has plunged the Catholic Church into sorrow, said Cardinal George Alencherry.

