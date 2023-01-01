Home States Kerala

Kerala Catholic Church mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

All churches in Kerala will conduct special prayers and Catholic institutions will organise memorial meetings and pay tributes to Pope Benedict XVI.

Published: 01st January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. A long-awaited report on the church's handling of cases of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany's Munich archdiocese and which was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI from 1977 until 1982, is being released on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paying tributes to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Catholic Church in Kerala will observe mourning from January 1 to 5 when the funeral rites and ceremonies will be held in the Vatican. All celebrations during these days will be cancelled.

All churches in Kerala will conduct special prayers and Catholic institutions will organise memorial meetings and pay tributes to Pope Benedict XVI. Syro-Malankara Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos and Syro Malabar Church major archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will attend the funeral rites of the Pope Emeritus in the Vatican, said KCBC spokesperson and deputy secretary general Fr Jacob Palakkapally.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a pontiff who led the Catholic Church with great distinction and he strived hard to preserve the faith while implementing reforms within the Church, said KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis. 

The Syro-Malankara Church will observe mourning from January 1 to 5. Pope Benedict taught the faithful to grow in holiness. His passing away has plunged the Catholic Church into sorrow, said Cardinal George Alencherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Benedict XVI Kerala Catholic Church
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp