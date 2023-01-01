Home States Kerala

Kerala govt for Jan 4 swearing-in of Saji Cherian; Guv Khan seeks legal opinion

The CPM secretariat had on Friday given its nod to reinduct the Chengannur MLA, who stepped down from the cabinet after his alleged anti-Constitutional remarks triggered a controversy.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the CPM leadership greenlighting Saji Cherian’s re-entry into the cabinet, the state government has decided to hold the swearing-in on January 4. However, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought legal advice on the government’s proposal. The Opposition UDF, meanwhile, announced that it would observe the swearing-in day as ‘black day’.

The CPM secretariat had on Friday given its nod to reinduct the Chengannur MLA, who stepped down from the cabinet after his alleged anti-Constitutional remarks triggered a controversy.

It was TNIE that broke the news of Cherian’s return to the cabinet. On Friday night, the government apprised the governor of its decision and the proposed date for taking oath. Raj Bhavan sources said the governor will take a call after returning to the state on January 2. The governor is reportedly unhappy with the decision. He is of the view it is untimely as the court has not yet taken a call on the police probe report. But the government suspects that the governor’s intention is to strengthen the Opposition, which has been up in arms against the reinduction.

Govt seeking legal opinion to counter possible setback

The government decided to hold oath-taking in the first week of January after consultation within the party and the front. The CPM suspects that by seeking legal opinion, the governor is trying to postpone the swearing-in ceremony for a few days. However, it’s confident that the governor cannot decide against the chief minister’s advice. To counter any possible setback, the government has also sought legal opinion.

It got the advice that the “governor is bound to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the government”. “According to the Constitution, the council of ministers are appointed by the governor on the advice of the chief minister,” former V-C of NUALS N K Jayakumar told TNIE. Meanwhile, taking a cue from the governor, the Congress has decided to observe ‘black day’ on the day of swearing- in. Speaking to the media in Kannur on Saturday, state Congress president K Sudhakaran said the party will explore legal options to prevent the move.

“The Congress and the UDF cannot accept the return of Saji Cherian who insulted the Constitution,” he said. However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan dismissed the Opposition charges, saying the court has already issued its green signal. “There is no reason for Congress leaders to have any doubts. There’s nothing to hide in it,” he said. Earlier in the morning, Govindan confirmed the TNIE report about Cherian’s cabinet reentry.  

