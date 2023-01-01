One dead, 44 injured after tourist bus falls into gorge in Kerala's Adimali

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A student lost his life while 44 others including the crew of a tourist bus were injured when the vehicle fell into a gorge near Adimali in the Idukki district at 1:15 am on Sunday. The bus was carrying students of the Regional Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Tirur in Malappuram. They were returning from an excursion.

The accident took place at Muniyara near Thingalkad on the Kallarkutti-Mayiladumpara route.



According to sources, the bus turned turtle while negotiating a hairpin curve on the narrow road and fell into the gorge.

Rescue operations were handled by the local people who headed to the scene of the accident after hearing the loud sound.

The injured have been admitted to the Adimali taluk hospital and Kolencherry Medical College hospital.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as Milhaj, was initially thought to be missing. "However, following further search in the morning, he was found lying underneath the bus. The youngster was rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. But, Milhaj was declared brought dead," said sources.

The difficult terrain and darkness hindered rescue operations. Vellathooval police and the Idukki District Collector also reached the spot to monitor the situation.

