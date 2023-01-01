Home States Kerala

Panakkad family members skip Mujahid conference

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), the organisers of the conference, had invited IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal too, but he declined the invitation that time itself.

Published: 01st January 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

KNM president T P Abdulla Koya Madani sharing a light moment with Minister V Abdurahiman at the Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Saturday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Submitting before pressure of the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the members of the Panakkad family finally decided to stay away from the tenth Mujahid conference, which is being held here. Panakkad Syed Rasheed Ali Shihab Thangal and Syed Munvvar Ali Shihab Thangal were scheduled to address different sessions at the conference on Saturday, but they informed the organisers their inability to attend.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), the organisers of the conference, had invited IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal too, but he declined the invitation that time itself.
There was strong resentment in Samastha over the members of the Panakkad family   attending the conference of a group, which is branded by the Sunnis as a ‘deviant sect.’ 

Samastha had organised various programmes ‘exposing the dangers of Wahhabism.’ And the Mujahids continued to attack Sunnis, alleging that elements of polytheism are present in their practices. Sunnis recalled a video allegedly brought out by the Mujahids which portrayed the Panakkad family as the propagators of superstition. Sunnis say it is improper for the Panakkad family to attend the meeting conducted by the same Mujahids. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) leader Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu said in a Facebook post that the Wahhabis are trying to cash in on the popularity of the Panakkad family.

The speech delivered by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the conference, in which he said there are no major problems for the Muslims in India under the BJP rule, had ignited a controversy. LDF leaders including Binoy Viswom and John Brittas had refuted Pillai’s claims.

Meanwhile, various party leaders including Minister V Abdurahman, M K Raghavan, MP, P K Abdurabb and Shakkil Ahamed attended various sessions at the conference on Saturday.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory session on Sunday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mujahid conference
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp