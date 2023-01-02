Back in state, Oommen Chandy says was never worried about CBI probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who was given a clean chit by the CBI in the sexual-assault case in connection with the solar scam, said he was never apprehensive of the outcome of the investigation. Speaking to reporters at Thiruvananthapuram airport, Chandy said he knew all along that the truth would prevail. UDF convener M M Hassan receives former chief minister Oommen Chandy who arrived from Bengaluru at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday | ExpressChandy, who arrived from Bengaluru where he was undergoing observation after a throat surgery in Germany, maintained that his conscience was always clear. “Let the people who are aware of the solar-case proceedings take a call on what prompted the LDF government to order a CBI probe on the mere claims of the complainant. My sole grievance with the state government is on this aspect, as the investigating officials had never recommended a CBI probe. I will return to the political sphere, but will not hold any posts,” he said. UDF convenor M M Hassan, who was the only leader to receive Chandy at the airport, told TNIE that his health had improved. “Oommen Chandy had insisted that none of the leaders or party workers should receive him at the airport. But I decided to go. He will be leaving for Bengaluru next week for a medical review,” he said.