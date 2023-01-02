Home States Kerala

Back in state, Oommen Chandy says was never worried about CBI probe

Speaking to reporters at Thiruvananthapuram airport, Chandy said he knew all along that the truth would prevail. 

Published: 02nd January 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who was given a clean chit by the CBI in the sexual-assault case in connection with the solar scam, said he was never apprehensive of the outcome of the investigation. Speaking to reporters at Thiruvananthapuram airport, Chandy said he knew all along that the truth would prevail. 

UDF convener M M Hassan receives former chief minister Oommen Chandy
who arrived from Bengaluru at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday | Express

Chandy, who arrived from Bengaluru where he was undergoing observation after a throat surgery in Germany, maintained that his conscience was always clear. “Let the people who are aware of the solar-case proceedings take a call on what prompted the LDF government to order a CBI probe on the mere claims of the complainant.

My sole grievance with the state government is on this aspect, as the investigating officials had never recommended a CBI probe. I will return to the political sphere, but will not hold any posts,” he said.

UDF convenor M M Hassan, who was the only leader to receive Chandy at the airport, told TNIE that his health had improved. “Oommen Chandy had insisted that none of the leaders or party workers should receive him at the airport. But I decided to go. He will be leaving for Bengaluru next week for a medical review,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy M M Hassan sexual-assault case CBI
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp