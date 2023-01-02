Home States Kerala

Government antagonising believers says Nair Service Society

“Cases are still active and thousands of people are in difficult situation due to this.

02nd January 2023

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair and other leaders arriving to attend the Nair delegates’ meet at Perunna in Changanassery on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the LDF government for its “indifferent stance” on various demands of the organisation and “antagonistic approach towards believers”.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the government was turning a blind eye towards the organisation’s demand to withdraw the cases registered against devotees, including women, in connection with the ‘Namajapa ghoshayathra’ held as part of the protests against the move to permit entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala hill shrine.

He was speaking at the Nair delegates’ meet held as part of the 146th jayanthi celebrations of Mannath Padmanabhan, the founder leader of Nair Service Society (NSS), which got underway at the NSS headquarters at Perunna. 

“Cases are still active and thousands of people are in a difficult situation due to this. The government has ignored our repeated demands to withdraw the cases registered against innocent people. While the government dropped several other cases, it is giving trouble to those who went for darshan at Sabarimala and the people who participated in the peaceful procession chanting prayers. NSS will continue its stringent stance against the government’s antagonistic approach towards believers,” he said. 

Nair added that the government was forced to declare its stance when the NSS raised its voice against the concerted effort of certain people to hand over the recruitment of teachers and staff members in aided schools to the Public Service Commission.

The Nair delegates’ meeting passed resolutions demanding the withdrawal of cases registered in connection with the Sabarimala protest and welcoming the Supreme Court’s order upholding 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in forward communities.

The main event of the Mannam jayanthi celebrations will be held on Monday, which will commence with floral tributes at Mannam Samadhi from 7 am. The highlight of this year’s celebration is the presence of Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor. He will inaugurate the Mannam jayanthi celebrations at 10.45 am. 

NSS president Dr M Sasikumar will preside over the function. Former DGP Alexander Jacob will deliver the Mannam commemoration speech. Sukumaran Nair will inaugurate the newly built Mannam Memorial NSS convention centre on the occasion.

