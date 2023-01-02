Home States Kerala

Mystery deepens over Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Surya's death; autopsy report reveals injuries

The police's initial inference was that Nayana could have suffered a drop in blood glucose level, which resulted in her death as there was no one in the house to help her.

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:25 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mystery over the suspicious death of young director Nayana Surya three years ago is getting deeper as the autopsy report obtained by the friends of the deceased reveals she had sustained injuries on her neck, abdomen and internal organs.

The 28-year-old, who had assisted noted director Lenin Rajendran for a decade, was found dead in her rented house near Althara Nagar on February 24, 2019.

As per the autopsy report accessed by Nayana's friends, she had a crushing injury on her neck suggesting it could be due to strangulation. There were scratches on and around the neck, with the largest one measuring around 32 cm. The internal organs also suffered injuries. The abdomen had a contusion that could have probably resulted from stomping. Internal bleeding was also noted in the pancreas and kidney, while the spleen also sustained injuries, as per the records.

The police's initial inference was that Nayana could have suffered a drop in blood glucose level, which resulted in her death as there was no one in the house to help her. However, the autopsy findings are in stark contrast to the police inference.

The young director, who was eying to debut as an independent filmmaker, was found dead by her friends, who had rushed to the place as she failed to answer their calls.

A native of Alappad coastal village, Nayana had assisted noted directors Kamal, Jithu Joseph and Dr Biju.

