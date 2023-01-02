New Covid guidelines have Kerala tourism sector in a bind

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The new travel guidelines issued by the Central Government have gotten those associated with the tourism industry into a tizzy. Many fear the new guidelines will lead to a flurry of cancellations and some have already seen such a situation unfold. Everyone associated with the industry is keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that a repeat of the days of restriction doesn’t happen.

According to a tour guide (under the condition of anonymity), it is true everyone in the industry is worried. “The operators are under extreme pressure. People are not saying anything. But the atmosphere inside the industry is heavy. Many of them have invested a lot, especially in outbound tours.

Some of the trips from France booked for February and March has already gotten cancelled. However, I feel that it is premature to get all worked up. Things might not pan out negatively,” he said. Meanwhile, Rojin V M, another tour guide said, “The news has had an adverse effect.

Already several French FITs have started cancelling their trips that were planned in February and March to India. These restrictions will definitely backfire on us. Nobody wants to take the risk of getting tested positive at the airport upon arrival.” According to Rojin, even if they are to explain to the guests that all these are just precautionary measures, they won’t believe them.

“The guests take the word from the media more. Also, elderly tourists don’t want to take risks” he said. Another tour guide said some trips, mainly UK clients, got cancelled as soon as the news about the restrictions first broke a week ago.

“Now comes another batch of guidelines. Luckily, the countries from where a majority of the tourists arrive have not been included,” he said. Geethu Mohandas, founder, LetsGoForACamp, also said trips are getting cancelled after the new guidelines were released.

