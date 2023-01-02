Home States Kerala

Pinarayi calls for unity of secular forces to fight Sangh Parivar

“The sustained attacks on the Muslim community have prompted a negligible minority in the community to think of adventurous counter moves.

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen president T P Abdulla Koya Madani interacts with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen president T P Abdulla Koya Madani interacts with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Calling for a broad alliance of all secular forces to resist the Sangh Parivar onslaught, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at a section of IUML leaders for refusing to accept the reality, and targeting CPM. However, he complimented League strongman P K Kunhalikutty for realising that the unity of secular forces was the need of the hour.

The CM was inaugurating the concluding session of the 10th Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Sunday. Indirectly referring to IUML leaders P K Basheer MLA and P K Firoz, who had earlier criticised the CPM at the conference, Pinarayi said all secular forces should sink minor differences and unite. Pointing towards Kunhalikutty, who was present on the dais, he said such leaders have understood the importance of secular unity despite having political differences.

Pinarayi chided Basheer and Firoz for choosing the stage of a minority organisation to attack the CPM. He also refuted Basheer’s assertion that “we” (the Muslim community) can resist the Sangh Parivar on “our own”. “One community alone cannot fight fascist forces. Such a line of thinking is highly dangerous,” he said.

“The sustained attacks on the Muslim community have prompted a negligible minority in the community to think of adventurous counter moves. Such an approach is suicidal,” Pinarayi said, adding only a secular combination can protect the minorities. 

Apprehensions of the minorities in the country are increasing day by day due to the actions of those who are in power at the centre, he said. Interestingly, Kunhalikutty and Basheer belong to two feuding groups within the IUML. Pinarayi’s remarks was the culmination of the deliberation in the last three days at the conference that saw the Left leaders stealing the thunder in the initial days.

CPM paved way for RSS to emerge strong: UDF leaders

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and John Brittas, MP (both CPM) and CPI leader Binoy Viswom strongly reacted to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai’s claim at the inaugural session that minorities are, by and large, safe in India under the BJP rule. Sensing that the CPM was trying to capitalise the Muslim sentiments, UDF leaders T Siddiq and Najeeb Kanthapuram besides Basheer and Firoz retorted saying that it was the CPM that paved the way for RSS to emerge strong in India.

P V Abdul Wahab, MP, MES president Dr Fazal Gafoor, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi, KNM president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, vice-presidents P K Ahamed, Hussein Madavoor, Mayinkutty Mather, Noor Muhammad Noorsha and others also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sangh Parivar CPM
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp