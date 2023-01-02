Pinarayi calls for unity of secular forces to fight Sangh Parivar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Calling for a broad alliance of all secular forces to resist the Sangh Parivar onslaught, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday lashed out at a section of IUML leaders for refusing to accept the reality, and targeting CPM. However, he complimented League strongman P K Kunhalikutty for realising that the unity of secular forces was the need of the hour.

The CM was inaugurating the concluding session of the 10th Mujahid conference in Kozhikode on Sunday. Indirectly referring to IUML leaders P K Basheer MLA and P K Firoz, who had earlier criticised the CPM at the conference, Pinarayi said all secular forces should sink minor differences and unite. Pointing towards Kunhalikutty, who was present on the dais, he said such leaders have understood the importance of secular unity despite having political differences.

Pinarayi chided Basheer and Firoz for choosing the stage of a minority organisation to attack the CPM. He also refuted Basheer’s assertion that “we” (the Muslim community) can resist the Sangh Parivar on “our own”. “One community alone cannot fight fascist forces. Such a line of thinking is highly dangerous,” he said.

“The sustained attacks on the Muslim community have prompted a negligible minority in the community to think of adventurous counter moves. Such an approach is suicidal,” Pinarayi said, adding only a secular combination can protect the minorities.

Apprehensions of the minorities in the country are increasing day by day due to the actions of those who are in power at the centre, he said. Interestingly, Kunhalikutty and Basheer belong to two feuding groups within the IUML. Pinarayi’s remarks was the culmination of the deliberation in the last three days at the conference that saw the Left leaders stealing the thunder in the initial days.

CPM paved way for RSS to emerge strong: UDF leaders

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and John Brittas, MP (both CPM) and CPI leader Binoy Viswom strongly reacted to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai’s claim at the inaugural session that minorities are, by and large, safe in India under the BJP rule. Sensing that the CPM was trying to capitalise the Muslim sentiments, UDF leaders T Siddiq and Najeeb Kanthapuram besides Basheer and Firoz retorted saying that it was the CPM that paved the way for RSS to emerge strong in India.

P V Abdul Wahab, MP, MES president Dr Fazal Gafoor, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi, KNM president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, vice-presidents P K Ahamed, Hussein Madavoor, Mayinkutty Mather, Noor Muhammad Noorsha and others also spoke.

