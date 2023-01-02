Renewed demand for Covid data keeps Krishnaprasad busy

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Analytical reports on Covid by N C Krishnaprasad, a clerk at the Community Health Centre at Pazhambalacode in Palakkad, are once again in demand following the fresh surge in cases and nationwide alert on the pandemic.

His daily updates on the Covid situation in the country and around the world are quickly lapped up on social media. Besides, he has been getting more enquiries on related data as the surge in cases has triggered concern among the public.

Incidentally, Krishnaprasad, who is considered among the most popular Covid data analysts in the country, completed 1,000 days of Covid updates on December 30. As per the latest report released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 265 new Covid cases and a total caseload of 2,706 on Sunday. Kerala reported 74 new cases on December 30.

Krishnaprasad began sharing Covid-related information during the first wave on April 5, 2020. He soon became the go-to person to get details about the Covid situation, general guidelines issued by the authorities and vaccination details. He has posted around 18,000 Covid-related updates on social media so far.

A close monitoring of the unfolding of the pandemic helped him continue the voluntary work even when many people stopped bothering about the infectious disease that shook the world. “I continued with my updates as I was sure of the impact of the sub-variants of the Covid causing virus,” he said.

According to him, many people stopped bothering as the number of hospitalisations declined. “But the situation is changing as more people have resumed precautionary measures. There has been an increase in the number of people wearing masks. Also, now more people are curious to know about the situation,” said Krishnaprasad.

He said that several states have resumed their daily updates in the wake of the new situation. He has started collecting more details of the Covid situation in different states to give a picture of the pandemic situation in the country.

Delhi has restarted updating the test positivity rate (TPR) while states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa are yet to give daily TPR updates. States like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka give more information to the public on a daily basis. Maharashtra, which temporarily stopped the daily updates during Diwali time, has since resumed the updates.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Analytical reports on Covid by N C Krishnaprasad, a clerk at the Community Health Centre at Pazhambalacode in Palakkad, are once again in demand following the fresh surge in cases and nationwide alert on the pandemic. His daily updates on the Covid situation in the country and around the world are quickly lapped up on social media. Besides, he has been getting more enquiries on related data as the surge in cases has triggered concern among the public. Incidentally, Krishnaprasad, who is considered among the most popular Covid data analysts in the country, completed 1,000 days of Covid updates on December 30. As per the latest report released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 265 new Covid cases and a total caseload of 2,706 on Sunday. Kerala reported 74 new cases on December 30. Krishnaprasad began sharing Covid-related information during the first wave on April 5, 2020. He soon became the go-to person to get details about the Covid situation, general guidelines issued by the authorities and vaccination details. He has posted around 18,000 Covid-related updates on social media so far. A close monitoring of the unfolding of the pandemic helped him continue the voluntary work even when many people stopped bothering about the infectious disease that shook the world. “I continued with my updates as I was sure of the impact of the sub-variants of the Covid causing virus,” he said. According to him, many people stopped bothering as the number of hospitalisations declined. “But the situation is changing as more people have resumed precautionary measures. There has been an increase in the number of people wearing masks. Also, now more people are curious to know about the situation,” said Krishnaprasad. He said that several states have resumed their daily updates in the wake of the new situation. He has started collecting more details of the Covid situation in different states to give a picture of the pandemic situation in the country. Delhi has restarted updating the test positivity rate (TPR) while states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa are yet to give daily TPR updates. States like West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka give more information to the public on a daily basis. Maharashtra, which temporarily stopped the daily updates during Diwali time, has since resumed the updates.