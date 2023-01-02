Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple to witness more rush as online booking for darshan till January 12 nearly full

The long-winding queue for darshan being witnessed since the beginning of the Makaravilakku season on Friday continued on Sunday, with the queue path extending up to Marakkoottam.

Published: 02nd January 2023 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims waiting in queue at Sabarimala.

Pilgrims waiting in queue at Sabarimala. (Photo | EPS)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Devotees will have to wait in the queue for at least eight hours to offer darshan at Sabarimala in the coming days of the Makaravilakku season as the virtual queue booking till January 12 is almost full to the capacity. The online booking facility is for 90,000 devotees per day. 

The long-winding queue for darshan being witnessed since the beginning of the Makaravilakku season on Friday continued on Sunday, with the queue path extending up to Marakkoottam. With the rush continuing, the special queue for children, elderly and women too extended up to Saramkuthi, forcing them to wait for at least five to six hours.

“My six-year-old daughter and I had to wait for about 10 hours for darshan,” said Ajithkumar of Pandalam. “The police at Pampa did not allow us to take the Swami Ayyappan Road. Instead, were forced to climb the traditional Neelimala-Appachimedu path,” he said. 

Devotees are facing hardships at queue complexes due to the lack of facilities for providing snacks or even biscuits. Currently, the flow of pilgrims at the Holy Steps is not at the desired level of 75 to 80 devotees per minute, but around 50 to 60, increasing the waiting time of devotees in the queue.

Meanwhile, in view of the increased flow of devotees, there has been a demand to extend the time of neyyabhishekam offering by an hour to 11.30 am. It will be a big relief for hundreds of devotees who otherwise will have to wait till 3.30 am the next day for the offering.

Also, the opening of another counter for the sale of neyyabhishekam offerings at the existing devaswom counter at North Nada will help devotees save time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp